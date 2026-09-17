亚航的资金困境考验马来西亚保护其廉航冠军的决心
该集团旗下的航空公司在2025年运送了近7000万名乘客，目前航线网络覆盖超过150个目的地。
- 由于缺乏燃油对冲且资产负债表杠杆率过高，亚航集团公布第二季度净亏损达8.31亿林吉特。 图片来源：路透社
本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。
2007年，当英国亿万富翁、维珍集团 (Virgin Group) 创始人 Richard Branson 投资并支持 AirAsia X 时，他支持的是 Tony Fernandes。Branson 认识这位马来西亚企业家已有近二十年，当时 Fernandes 正在伦敦的维珍音乐和媒体部门开始其职业生涯。
Branson 对 AirAsia X 的投资，既是押注于 Fernandes 本人，也是对这家新兴长途廉价航空公司的押注。
凭借其发现服务不足市场的敏锐嗅觉，Fernandes 渴望抓住那些希望飞得更远但又无法负担常规票价的旅客群体。
TRENDING NOW
He built the Vingroup empire. Now South-east Asia’s richest man is handing some key roles to his sons
Quarter of Singtel special discounted shares sold ahead of CPF Board transfer
Why Tan Aik Keong of digital solutions specialist Agmo wants to make himself less indispensable
Asia needs new energy security architecture