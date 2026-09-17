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THINKING ALOUD

亚航的资金困境考验马来西亚保护其廉航冠军的决心

该集团旗下的航空公司在2025年运送了近7000万名乘客，目前航线网络覆盖超过150个目的地。

Anita Gabriel

Anita Gabriel

Published Thu, Sep 17, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • 由于缺乏燃油对冲且资产负债表杠杆率过高，亚航集团公布第二季度净亏损达8.31亿林吉特。
    • 由于缺乏燃油对冲且资产负债表杠杆率过高，亚航集团公布第二季度净亏损达8.31亿林吉特。 图片来源：路透社

    本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。

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    2007年，当英国亿万富翁、维珍集团 (Virgin Group) 创始人 Richard Branson 投资并支持 AirAsia X 时，他支持的是 Tony Fernandes。Branson 认识这位马来西亚企业家已有近二十年，当时 Fernandes 正在伦敦的维珍音乐和媒体部门开始其职业生涯。

    Branson 对 AirAsia X 的投资，既是押注于 Fernandes 本人，也是对这家新兴长途廉价航空公司的押注。

    凭借其发现服务不足市场的敏锐嗅觉，Fernandes 渴望抓住那些希望飞得更远但又无法负担常规票价的旅客群体。

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