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替代柴油可帮助新加坡平衡能源韧性与脱碳目标

生物柴油混合可在供应中断时提供额外的燃料途径

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    • 从能源韧性的角度来看，生物柴油的价值不在于消除全球市场风险，而在于减少对单一供应链的依赖。
    • 从能源韧性的角度来看，生物柴油的价值不在于消除全球市场风险，而在于减少对单一供应链的依赖。 照片：商业时报资料图

    Leanne Chew

    Published Sat, Jun 13, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    本文由AI辅助翻译

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    近期影响霍尔木兹海峡石油运输的干扰事件，凸显了地缘政治紧张局势如何影响全球能源市场

    对新加坡而言，这些事态发展提醒我们，在追求长期能源转型目标的同时，能源安全仍是一个重要考量。

    新加坡的交通脱碳战略已适当地将电气化和提高车辆效率列为优先事项。

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