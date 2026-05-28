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亚太地区的能源转型需要劳动力市场的变革

拥有技术娴熟且得到支持的劳动力，该地区的清洁能源未来将不让任何人掉队

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    • 越南南部的薄寮风电场。许多亚太经济体正致力于到2035年大幅增加清洁电力发电量。
    • 越南南部的薄寮风电场。许多亚太经济体正致力于到2035年大幅增加清洁电力发电量。 照片：BT档案

    Lin Yang, Su Bin and Da Zhang

    Published Thu, May 28, 2026 · 07:15 AM

    本文由AI辅助翻译

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    亚太地区正处于全球能源转型的中心。该地区的温室气体排放量约占全球的一半，并将推动未来大部分的能源需求增长。

    因此，该地区的转型对全球气候结果至关重要。

    区域内各国政府纷纷响应，制定了宏大的可再生能源目标，扩大政策框架，并迅速增加对清洁能源的投资。

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