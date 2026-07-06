THE LEVEL GROUND
新项目的渐进式付款方案是否助推了新公寓价格高涨？
与转售单位相比，买家在考虑购买有渐进式付款方案的未完工房屋时，可能会表现得更为激进
- 新公寓单位是否越来越令人难以负担？ 照片：商业时报资料图
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本文由AI辅助翻译
【新加坡】新加坡居民钟爱新公寓。近期一些大型公寓项目在开盘首周末就取得了超过80%甚至90%的销售率。
与此同时，许多新推出的公寓项目都创下了所在地区的基准价格。与附近的转售单位相比，一个新公寓单位的每平方英尺价格可能会高出40%或更多的保费。
多种因素可以解释新旧单位之间的价格差距。例如，新公寓可能拥有更高效的户型布局、更好的装修和设施。一些买家可能只是钟情于拥有一个全新的家。
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