The Business Times
business-time-50
THE LEVEL GROUND

新项目的渐进式付款方案是否助推了新公寓价格高涨？

与转售单位相比，买家在考虑购买有渐进式付款方案的未完工房屋时，可能会表现得更为激进

google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Leslie Yee

Leslie Yee

Published Mon, Jul 6, 2026 · 10:58 AM
    • 新公寓单位是否越来越令人难以负担？
    • 新公寓单位是否越来越令人难以负担？ 照片：商业时报资料图

    本文由AI辅助翻译

    查看原文

    【新加坡】新加坡居民钟爱新公寓。近期一些大型公寓项目在开盘首周末就取得了超过80%甚至90%的销售率。

    与此同时，许多新推出的公寓项目都创下了所在地区的基准价格。与附近的转售单位相比，一个新公寓单位的每平方英尺价格可能会高出40%或更多的保费。

    多种因素可以解释新旧单位之间的价格差距。例如，新公寓可能拥有更高效的户型布局、更好的装修和设施。一些买家可能只是钟情于拥有一个全新的家。

    此翻译对您是否有帮助？

    CONDOSResidentialSingapore residential propertyprivate home salesHousingProperty developersThe Level Ground

    TRENDING NOW

    Vincent Tan, founder of Berjaya Group, has reduced his holdings in multiple companies within the group.

    Malaysian tycoon Vincent Tan’s sell-downs point to pruning rather than an exit plan

    M1 shares 5G infrastructure with StarHub through Antina, their network-sharing joint venture, which gives both operators access to shared 5G-SA capacity even as they compete for retail customers.

    Singapore enters next phase of 5G roll-out as telcos achieve nationwide coverage

    Hong Kong youth no longer see a stable job and a lifetime of work as the only life goal – instead, they place greater emphasis on freedom and quality of life.

    Not in education, employment or training: Why more Hong Kong youths are opting out of work

    Few cities in the world can match Singapore’s network of parks and trails where people can walk, run and cycle from early morning to late evening in such a safe environment, says the writer.

    Beyond concerts and casinos: Selling a side of Singapore tourists can’t find elsewhere

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More