紧追不舍：企业买家涌入动物保健市场
尽管新加坡兽医领域出现备受瞩目的收购案，但垄断风险或许只是虚惊一场
- 观察家认为，考虑到新加坡的市场规模，兽医诊所的整合程度终将有限。 图片来源：TEOH YI CHIE、《商业时报》，由AI辅助
本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。
【新加坡】是让自己的诊所保持独立，还是加入企业网络？资深兽医外科医生 Ryan Leong 此前已面临过一次这样的抉择。
2024年，由 Leong 医生于2015年联合创办的连锁诊所 Pets Avenue（最初只有一家分店，后发展至四家），被其商业伙伴出售给了美国宠物护理巨头 Mars。
同年11月，Mars 再次向 Leong 医生提出收购献议，目标是他那年早些时候在直落古楼设立的 Pets Avenue 兽医诊所与转诊中心（Pets Avenue Veterinary Clinic and Referrals），这是一家提供门诊和外科转诊服务的诊所。
TRENDING NOW
Prima to move out of historic Keppel Road flour mill building in 2028
Temasek-related Azalea, SeaTown, Seviora Capital to merge in 2027
Family offices see more tailored products, leverage ‘collective firepower’ for direct deal access
Singapore room rates soar, but hotels seeing mixed demand from F1 race and events