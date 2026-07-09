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政府必须在下一次重大金融危机来临前实施改革

解决公共债务、确保价格稳定和实施结构性改革至关重要

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    • 据《金融时报》估计，去年美国在人工智能领域的投资至少占其国内生产总值增长的40%。
    • 据《金融时报》估计，去年美国在人工智能领域的投资至少占其国内生产总值增长的40%。 图片来源：路透社

    Andrew Hammond

    Published Thu, Jul 9, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    本文由AI辅助翻译

    查看原文

    尽管2026年地缘政治冲击频发，但全球经济依然保持韧性——包括国际货币基金组织 (IMF) 和世界银行在内的机构都强调了这一事实。

    与此同时，他们也警告称，这种强劲势头可能十分脆弱，决策者需要在下一次重大经济危机来临前加以巩固。

    最近的一则警告来自国际清算银行 (BIS)，该机构是全球各国央行的协调机构。

    此翻译对您是否有帮助？

    financial crisisfiscal policysovereign debtArtificial IntelligenceGeopoliticsEconomic growtheconomic crisisThe Bottom Line

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