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日本如何通过新贸易协定反击特朗普的保护主义

特朗普的关税议程，反而促使东京更坚定地与志同道合的国家加强全球贸易

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    • 尽管在当前地缘经济格局下自由贸易面临挑战，但日本认识到其带来的机遇不容忽视。
    • 尽管在当前地缘经济格局下自由贸易面临挑战，但日本认识到其带来的机遇不容忽视。 照片：路透社

    Andrew Hammond

    Published Fri, Jul 3, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    本文由AI辅助翻译

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    谈及日本的经济成就，人们首先会想到该国在二战后非凡的重建与繁荣。

    然而，鲜为人知的是，在美国总统Donald Trump的两个任期内，日本一直在倡导贸易自由化议程。

    最近的两件事便证明了这一点：日本与印度举行的峰会，以及与南美国家进行的贸易协定谈判。

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    TradeJapanGlobal tradeIndiaUS-Asia relationsUS trade policyTrump tariffsfree trade agreements

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