THINKING ALOUD
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投资渠道日益普及，金融教育是否应与时俱进？
年轻人虽然能在网上找到海量相关内容，但往往缺乏驾驭这些信息的信心。
- 让中学生或大学生尽早接触投资基础知识，能为他们带来一个关键的投资优势：时间。 照片来源：商业时报资料图
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本文由AI辅助翻译
【新加坡】金融素养概念——例如预算、储蓄和负责任消费——已被纳入新加坡的学校课程中。
这些是重要的基础，但或许也有必要在中学或大学教育阶段，让学生强制性地接触投资与财务决策的基础知识。
尽早引入这些概念，能为年轻人带来一个关键的投资优势：时间。
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