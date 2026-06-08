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叙事成为市场新“货币”，新交所公司须学会掌握

强劲的盈利和稳健的资产负债表已不足以支撑溢价估值

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    • 新加坡的下一代上市公司有潜力重塑外界对本地股票市场的看法。
    • 新加坡的下一代上市公司有潜力重塑外界对本地股票市场的看法。 图片来源：商业时报资料

    Jeffery Tan

    Published Mon, Jun 8, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    本文由AI辅助翻译

    查看原文

    多年来，新加坡股市一直面临一个挥之不去的悖论。

    许多在新加坡交易所（SGX）上市的公司基本面强劲。它们拥有健康的资产负债表、可靠的领导团队、富有韧性的商业模式和健全的治理标准。 

    然而，其中大量公司的交易估值仍未能充分反映其内在价值。 

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