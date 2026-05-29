THE BROAD VIEW
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教皇搅动硅谷
与美国总统不同，教皇选择正视人工智能的严峻挑战
- 教皇利奥认为，人工智能并非道德中立，必须从一开始就在道德框架内进行设计。 图片来源：路透社
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教皇利奥感到不安。
变革的速度令人目不暇接。冲突的因素显而易见：工业的巨大扩张、科学的奇妙发现、雇主与工人之间关系的变化、在普遍贫困和道德沦丧中创造的巨额财富。
他在1891年具有里程碑意义的教皇通谕《新事》（Rerum Novarum）中写道，局势的严重性“让每个人都充满了痛苦的忧虑”。
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