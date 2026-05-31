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私募股权巨头 Carlyle 联合创始人 David Rubenstein 表示：公司可进一步发展，但需时刻保持警惕

这位亿万富翁是个工作狂，并鼓励其他富人回馈社会

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Leslie Yee

Leslie Yee

Published Sun, May 31, 2026 · 06:58 PM
    • The Carlyle Group 联合创始人兼联席董事长 David Rubenstein 警告称，不应“仅仅为了做交易而做交易，而忽视了获得高回报率”。
    • The Carlyle Group 联合创始人兼联席董事长 David Rubenstein 警告称，不应“仅仅为了做交易而做交易，而忽视了获得高回报率”。 照片：TAY CHU YI, 《商业时报》

    本文由AI辅助翻译

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    【新加坡】全球投资公司及私募股权行业领导者 The Carlyle Group 的联合创始人兼联席董事长 David Rubenstein 声称，尽管风险日益增加，但私募股权行业“状况相当不错”。

    Rubenstein 认为，管理着约5000亿美元资产的 Carlyle 能够发展得更大，其挑战在于“继续吸引真正优秀的年轻人投身这个行业并与我们合作”。

    他补充说，这样才能确保“我们的投资者（他们有很多选择）继续将我们视为一个非常好的投资去处”。

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    Private equityPrivate capitalUS-China relationsGlobal economyPhilanthropyLeadershipCarlyle

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