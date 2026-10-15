韩国如何通过“添麻烦”解决厨余垃圾问题
若无不便，积习难改
- 联合国估计，2022年全球浪费了11亿吨食物，而与此同时，仍有7.83亿人面临饥饿。 图片来源：UNSPLASH
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在首尔，冬天的气温会降至零下10摄氏度。
但最难熬的并非寒冷，而是你仍然必须出门处理垃圾。
在那里，我得先沥干一周厨余的水分；湿的厨余比干的重，而市政府是按重量收费的。
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