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SWITCHING LANES

第二次退休教会我：何为服务，何为影响力

一位前商界领袖反思其在离开企业生涯后，所从事的最艰难也最有意义的工作。

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    • 本文作者（前排中）与新加坡贸易数据交换平台（SGTraDex）的董事会成员合影。SGTraDex 是一个新加坡的公共—私人伙伴关系项目，运营着一条数字数据交换的“高速公路”。
    • 本文作者（前排中）与新加坡贸易数据交换平台（SGTraDex）的董事会成员合影。SGTraDex 是一个新加坡的公共—私人伙伴关系项目，运营着一条数字数据交换的“高速公路”。 摄影：TAN CHIN HWEE

    Tan Chin Hwee

    Published Fri, Aug 14, 2026 · 12:00 PM

    本文由AI辅助翻译

    查看原文

    “我想成为你这样的人。”

    这番话让我措手不及。说这番话的是我的前老板兼导师、Apollo Global Management 的联合创始人 Marc Rowan。当时我们见面是为了庆祝我入选2024年耶鲁大学唐纳森学者项目（Yale Donaldson Fellowship）。

    Apollo 是全球最成功的另类投资公司之一。在我任职期间，我从未见过任何一家公司能聚集如此之多的顶尖人才。

    此翻译对您是否有帮助？

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