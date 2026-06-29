为何在 Berlayar 预购组屋项目中纳入五房式单位是合理的——即便价格可能更高
满足热门地段对大型新单位的需求，无需畏惧百万新元的心理关口
- 申请者能否期待在热门地段的新组屋项目中看到更多五房式单位？ 照片：商业时报资料
本文由AI辅助翻译
在最新一轮的预购组屋（Build-To-Order, 简称 BTO）销售活动中，渴望在南部濒水区居住的人们迎来了 Berlayar Rise 项目提供的大量新建屋发展局 (建屋局) 组屋单位。
Berlayar Rise 项目共有 1976 个单位，包括 816 个二房式灵活单位、172 个三房式单位和 988 个四房式单位。
不包括津贴的指示性价格方面，二房式灵活单位介于 24.7 万新元至 40.6 万新元，三房式单位介于 43.5 万新元至 59.1 万新元，四房式单位则介于 59.2 万新元至 81 万新元。
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