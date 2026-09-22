SENSE & CENTS
每名子女7万新元补助，能否鼓励夫妻生育？对反乌托邦未来的担忧须先克服
信心是夫妻决定是否生育的关键
- 提高生育率可让新加坡前景更加光明。 照片：YEN MENG JIIN, 《商业时报》
查看原文
本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。
在今年的国庆群众大会（NDR）上，支持为人父母的措施成为焦点。
每名新加坡籍孩童在成长过程中，将获得近7万新元的直接财务援助。
具体来看，7万新元这笔金额，是2025年全职受雇居民每月总收入中位数5775新元（包括雇主／平台运营商的公积金缴交额）的12倍以上。
TRENDING NOW
Simba admits exceeding spectrum limits amid failed M1 deal; parent company Tuas’ full-year profit surges 277%
He built the Vingroup empire. Now South-east Asia’s richest man is handing some key roles to his sons
What’s on the agenda when Xi and Trump meet in Washington
Ex-execs of CW Group, Allied Tech charged with offences linked to lawyer’s S$76 million misappropriation