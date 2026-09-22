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SENSE & CENTS

每名子女7万新元补助，能否鼓励夫妻生育？对反乌托邦未来的担忧须先克服

信心是夫妻决定是否生育的关键

Leslie Yee

Leslie Yee

Published Tue, Sep 22, 2026 · 02:58 PM
    • 提高生育率可让新加坡前景更加光明。
    • 提高生育率可让新加坡前景更加光明。 照片：YEN MENG JIIN, 《商业时报》

    本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。

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    在今年的国庆群众大会（NDR）上，支持为人父母的措施成为焦点。

    每名新加坡籍孩童在成长过程中，将获得近7万新元的直接财务援助。 

    具体来看，7万新元这笔金额，是2025年全职受雇居民每月总收入中位数5775新元（包括雇主／平台运营商的公积金缴交额）的12倍以上。 

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