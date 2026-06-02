Marco Polo Marine 砥砺前行：与公司首席执行官的一场对话
Marco Polo Marine 首席执行官 Sean Lee 与《商业时报》（BT）的 Ben Paul 对话，探讨集团向风能领域的转型、涉及其核心部门的近期企业行动，以及当前地缘政治紧张局势的影响...
本文由AI辅助翻译
他曾拜访150人，被拒绝了141次。他为了真正了解海上风电行业的需求，在台湾忍受了多轮隔离。他从零开始，在新加坡设计、在巴淡岛建造了一艘荣获“年度最佳海工船”奖项的船舶。Marco Polo Marine 如何从濒临崩溃到成为新加坡市场上最受关注的小盘股之一，这个故事值得我们深入了解。
在本期《商业时报》记者播客栏目《Mark To Market》中，Ben Paul 与 Marco Polo Marine 首席执行官 Sean Lee 展开对话，探讨了公司的战略、生存之道、周期性，以及未来十年的发展蓝图。
收听理由
- Marco Polo Marine 如何打入台湾海上风电市场
满足本地化要求、从零开始培训船员，并与 Ørsted 等开发商和 Siemens Gamesa 等风机制造商建立了多年的合作关系。Lee 解释了为何他称他们为合作伙伴而非客户，以及这种区别在实践中意味着什么。
- 公司为何将风电平台和船厂分拆上市
旨在获得更大的融资灵活性、更高的透明度和更清晰的估值。Paul 就控股公司折价风险提出质疑，Lee 的回答值得一听。
- 为何类似2014年的全行业萧条不太可能重演，以及结构上有何不同
银行已经吸取了教训，杠杆率远低于当年，租船费率也远未达到吸引鲁莽资本的水平。Lee 阐述了为何供应限制实际上对行业有利。
- 能源安全担忧为何加速海上风电发展
曾犹豫不决的亚洲国家如今正采取行动。Lee 解释了这对未来几年的船舶需求意味着什么。
耐心、毅力和时机。Lee 将他的领导哲学浓缩为这三个词。这三个词背后的商业故事确实引人入胜。立即收听。
欲收听更多节目，请访问 bt.sg/podcasts。有任何反馈？请发送邮件至 btpodcasts@sph.com.sg。
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撰稿及主持：Ben Paul (benpaul@sph.com.sg)
嘉宾：Sean Lee，Marco Polo Marine 首席执行官
剪辑：Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
制作：Ben Paul、Howie Lim & Chai Pei Chieh
本播客由 SPH Media 旗下《商业时报》的 BT Podcasts 出品
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