六个月的临界点：你真的为意外做好准备了吗？
你的财务计划有韧性吗？Howie Lim 将与 Sun Life Asia 的 David Broom 一同探讨，揭示那些区分长期稳定与挣扎求存的关键习惯。
本文由AI辅助翻译
财务韧性的行业基准是六个月，如果收入突然中断，大多数家庭将从这个时间点开始陷入困境。根据 Sun Life Asia 的财务韧性指数，61% 的新加坡家庭已经难以支撑超过这个期限。此外，81% 的人表示通货膨胀使其更难支付每月的开销。这些数字令人不安，并引出了一个更令人不安的问题：六个月的缓冲期还足够吗？
在本期《商业时报》的播客节目 Money Hacks 中，Howie Lim 与 Sun Life Asia 的首席客户兼分销官 David Broom 进行了对话，探讨了财务韧性的实际含义，以及为何如此多的家庭陷入了短期求存的模式。Broom 就如何摆脱这种困境提出了深刻的见解。
收听理由
- 为何动用储蓄是应对财务压力的最危险第一反应 Broom 解释了为什么这种本能反应虽然可以理解，但它实际上是在加剧问题，而非解决问题。
- 为何新加坡的安全港声誉可能正在制造一种虚假的安全感 新加坡处于低韧性区间的家庭比例高于印度尼西亚或越南。Broom 剖析了这意味着什么，以及为何仅有意识还不足以弥合差距。
- 区分财务韧性家庭与挣扎求存家庭的关键是什么 Broom 指出了一种持续起作用的非金钱习惯，其背后的数据引人注目。
- 如果你毫无准备且不知从何入手，应该从哪里开始 Broom 的回答具体、实用，只需十五分钟即可完成。
计划不必完美，但完全没有计划才是真正的风险。立即收听。
在 bt.sg/podcasts 发现更多节目。有反馈意见？请发送邮件至 btpodcasts@sph.com.sg。
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撰稿与主持：Howie Lim (howielim@sph.com.sg)
嘉宾：David Broom，Sun Life Asia 首席客户兼分销官
剪辑：Howie Lim & Claressa Monteiro
制作：Howie Lim & Chai Pei Chieh
本播客由 SPH Media 旗下《商业时报》的 BT Podcasts 出品
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发现更多 BT 播客系列：
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ABOUT THE PODCAST
Money Hacks is a crisp, weekly podcast hosted by Howie Lim. Every Monday, it unpacks personal finance strategies and investing insights through conversations with expert guests. Whether it’s navigating employee perks, finding resilient sectors, or exploring value-based investing, listeners get actionable financial wisdom without the waffle.
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