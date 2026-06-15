BlackRock正在评估以3.3亿新元收购位于新加坡中央商务区及牛车水区域的一家酒店
Capri by Fraser China Square酒店的售价预计约为3.3亿新元；该酒店为长期租赁地契，剩余租期约69.5年。
- 楼高16层的Capri by Fraser China Square酒店于2019年开业。 照片：BT 资料图
本文由AI辅助翻译
（新加坡讯）据悉，BlackRock正在就收购位于南桥路/克罗士街区域、拥有304间客房的Capri by Fraser China Square酒店进行独家尽职调查。
据《商业时报》（The Business Times）了解，该酒店定价约为3.3亿新元，即每间客房约110万新元。
这家16层高的酒店于2019年开业，由卖方Frasers Property集团开发。此次出售的酒店地契将于2096年2月到期，剩余租期约69.5年。
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