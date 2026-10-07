Brookfield否认指控，称其未在丰树交易中将松园集团排除在外
这家美国资产管理巨头声称，它在竞购丰树旗下资产时是以自身名义行事
- 该纠纷涉及Brookfield在2025年以5.353亿新元从丰树工业信托 (Mapletree Industrial Trust) 手中收购三处新加坡资产的交易。 照片：海峡时报
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【新加坡】新加坡亿万富翁 Lim Chap Huat 指控美国投资巨头 Brookfield 夺取了一项他们本应以合资企业 (JV) 形式共同进行的房地产交易。此后，Brookfield Asset Management 正就其违反与 Lim Chap Huat 的松园集团 (Soilbuild Group) 达成协议的指控进行抗辩。
松园集团还指控，Brookfield 在自行进行收购时，不当使用了其提供的机密信息和专有技术。
该纠纷与 Brookfield 在2025年以5.353亿新元从丰树工业信托 (Mapletree Industrial Trust) 收购三处新加坡资产的交易有关。
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