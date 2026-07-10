Deloitte新加坡计划于2027年迁出珊顿道总部，入驻Orchard Central
在此期间，该咨询公司将入驻JustCo位于乌节路的新共享办公空间
- 第一季度，按总租金收入计算，Deloitte是OUE房地产投资信托的最大商业租户。 照片：《商业时报》资料图
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【新加坡】据《商业时报》（The Business Times）了解，跨国咨询巨头Deloitte正计划在位于OUE Downtown的现有租约于2026年底到期后，从其珊顿道的办公地点迁至乌节路。
据信，Deloitte已在Orchard Central觅得一个永久办公地点，将租下由Far East Organization所拥有的这栋12层建筑高楼层的“数个楼层”。
Deloitte在周五（7月10日）的一篇社交媒体帖子中表示，此次搬迁将于2027年进行。
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