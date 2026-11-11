高等法庭驳回针对 Real Estate Analytics 的清盘申请
申请人 Urban Renewables 被判令支付12,000新元的堂费
- 此项申请的起因是 REA 与 Urban Renewables 仲裁案后一笔据称未付的判决债务。 图片来源：海峡时报
本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。
【新加坡】高等法庭已驳回债权人 Urban Renewables 针对房地产科技公司 Real Estate Analytics (REA) 提出的清盘申请，并判令后者支付12,000新元的堂费。
在周三（11月11日）发出的一项庭令中，Vinodh Coomaraswamy 法官也指示，存放于 REA 律师客户账户中的90,777.23新元必须保留至12月30日。
如果 Urban Renewables 未能于该日期前就这笔款项对 REA 提起法律诉讼，该律师事务所可以在12月30日后将资金发放给 REA。
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