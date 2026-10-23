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SINGAPORE PROPERTY

市建局数据显示：新加坡中央区办公楼第三季租金环比上涨0.8%

Kalpana Rashiwala

Kalpana Rashiwala

Published Fri, Oct 23, 2026 · 09:10 AM
    • 市区重建局（URA）于周五（10月23日）发布新加坡办公楼市场数据。
    • 市区重建局（URA）于周五（10月23日）发布新加坡办公楼市场数据。 摄影：YEN MENG JIIN, BT

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