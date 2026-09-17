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房地产资深人士Desmond Sim辞去Realion和ETC的首席执行官职务

过渡期间，集团副首席执行官Justin Quek将负责Realion集团的领导与运营，而集团首席企业官Christopher Ng将负责ETC的事务。

Michelle Low

Michelle Low

Published Thu, Sep 17, 2026 · 04:39 PM
    • Desmond Sim宣布辞职之际，距离ETC与OrangeTee合并成立Realion公司将近18个月。
    • Desmond Sim宣布辞职之际，距离ETC与OrangeTee合并成立Realion公司将近18个月。 ETC/ORANGETEE

    本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。

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    【新加坡】房地产行业资深人士Desmond Sim已辞去其在Realion集团和ETC的双重首席执行官职务。

    据《商业时报》（The Business Times）看到的一份于周四（9月17日）发给员工的内部备忘录显示，Sim已辞去其职务，董事会也已接受其辞呈。他的最后工作日为2026年10月31日。

    Realion是在2025年2月由OrangeTee集团与ETC（Edmund Tie & Company）合并成立的公司。

    Realion董事会在给员工的备忘录中表示：“我们代表董事会、管理团队和全体同仁，衷心感谢Desmond为ETC和本集团所做的贡献、展现的领导力以及付出的努力，并祝愿他未来前程似锦。”

    新的领导架构正在形成，预计将于2027年第一季度实施。

    在过渡期间，集团副首席执行官Justin Quek将负责Realion集团的领导与运营，而集团首席企业官Christopher Ng将负责ETC的事务。

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    董事会表示，集团的战略方向和优先事项保持不变，已在进行中的计划和举措将继续推进。

    在2021年加入Edmund Tie担任副首席执行官之前，Sim曾在CBRE和JLL工作了近20年，负责研究和估值等职务。在短暂担任副首席执行官后，Sim接替了时任首席执行官Ong Choon Fah的职位，后者自2015年5月起便担任这家房地产咨询公司的首席执行官。

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