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Shanda联合创始人以7600万新元出售东陵山洋房

此售价几乎是Chrissy Luo在2011年以3880万新元购入该房产价格的两倍

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Kalpana Rashiwala

Kalpana Rashiwala

Published Fri, May 29, 2026 · 05:47 PM
    • 按23,979平方英尺的永久地契土地面积计算，该洋房的成交价约为每平方英尺3169新元。
    • 按23,979平方英尺的永久地契土地面积计算，该洋房的成交价约为每平方英尺3169新元。 图片来源：GOOGLE MAPS

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    【新加坡】一栋位于东陵山（Tanglin Hill）的永久地契洋房已作价7600万新元售出。按其23,979平方英尺（sq ft）的永久地契土地面积计算，成交价约合每平方英尺（psf）3169新元。

    该洋房坐落于里德利园（Ridley Park）的优质洋房（Good Class Bungalow, 简称GCB）区内，是一栋带游泳池的两层楼建筑，由Chrissy Luo售出。她曾在2011年以3880万新元购入此房产。多年来，该房产也经过了翻新。

    Luo，又名Luo Qian Qian，是Shanda集团的联合创始人。

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    Singapore propertyGood class bungalowluxury housing

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