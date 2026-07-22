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互动：Lawrence Wong总理公布新内阁阵容

Lawrence Wong总理在内阁改组中宣布了数项新的人事任命。这些变动是当前领导层交接的一部分。

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David Li Zuowei

Published Wed, Jul 22, 2026 · 06:47 PM

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