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拥车证成价创近期新高后小幅回调，但仍处高位

2026年成价料无回落；陆路交通管理局 (陆交局) 考虑进一步细分汽车组别

Derryn Wong

Derryn Wong

Published Wed, Sep 23, 2026 · 07:46 PM
    • 周三各组别拥车证成价下跌，但一些组别的价格仍接近历史新高。
    • 周三各组别拥车证成价下跌，但一些组别的价格仍接近历史新高。 摄影：DERRYN WONG，《商业时报》

    本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。

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    【新加坡】业内观察家表示，在周三（9月23日）举行的9月份第二轮拥车证 (COE) 投标活动中，随着市场走软，各组别成价全面下跌。不过，由于需求持续，价格仍保持在较高水平。

    Eurokars 旗下的 Mazda Singapore 董事经理 Jason Lim 表示：“继9月第一轮投标中我们看到高昂的成价后，过去两周市场一直比较平静。然而，这只是小幅回调，因为需求依然强劲。”

    陆路交通管理局 (陆交局) 的一位发言人说：“与上一次为期三周而非通常两周的投标活动相比，虽然各组别的拥车证价格有所下降，但总体仍处于高位。”

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