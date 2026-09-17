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Volt Auto 将在新加坡分销北汽和极狐两大中国汽车品牌

此举反映了北汽集团在亚太地区右驾市场的进一步扩张

Derryn Wong

Derryn Wong

Published Thu, Sep 17, 2026 · 05:29 PM
    • 极狐阿尔法T7 (αT7) 电动汽车于8月在中国首次亮相，并在预售发布时获得了1万个订单。
    • 极狐阿尔法T7 (αT7) 电动汽车于8月在中国首次亮相，并在预售发布时获得了1万个订单。 图片来源：ARCFOX

    本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。

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    【新加坡】汽车集团 Volt Auto 已被指定为中国主要汽车制造商北京汽车集团有限公司（北汽集团）旗下两大品牌——北汽（BAIC）和极狐（Arcfox）在新加坡的授权经销商。

    Volt Auto 首席执行官 Soh Ming 于周四（9月17日）证实了这一消息，其子公司 Volt Auto Venture 被任命为经销商。

    他向《商业时报》（The Business Times）透露，公司将为这两个品牌设立新的展厅。销售预计将于2027年1月开始，首批推出的车型将包括四款跨不同细分市场的运动型多用途车（SUV）。

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