PSA International与Granite Asia设立5000万美元基金，推动供应链创新
该基金结合了这家全球港口运营商的经验与该基金管理公司在科技投资领域的往绩
- PSA International与Granite Asia设立的基金旨在推动技术从试点阶段走向广泛应用。 照片：TAY CHU YI，《商业时报》
本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。
【新加坡】PSA International与Granite Asia于周三（9月30日）宣布，设立规模为5000万美元的G&P战略创新基金。
鉴于人工智能、机器人技术和自动化的迅速发展为全球货物运输创造了新方式，该基金旨在推动港口、物流和全球供应链领域有前景的技术，从试点阶段迈向广泛应用。
此次合作将利用该港口运营商的全球业务网络和运营专长，以及该基金管理公司在科技投资方面的经验；其计划是与Granite Asia的现有基金共同投资于开发物流解决方案的公司。
Granite Asia高级管理合伙人Jixun Foo表示：“G&P战略创新基金将Granite Asia的科技投资平台与PSA的全球运营规模和供应链专业知识相结合。”
该基金是PSA与Granite Asia战略合伙业务的一部分，该合伙业务还包括在技术洞察、风险投资参与、人才发展和创新方面的合作。
PSA International集团首席执行官Ong Kim Pong表示：“创新、自动化和人工智能正日益成为全球供应链中的关键差异化因素。”
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.
TRENDING NOW
Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose
Brokers maintain ‘buy’ on CDL despite investor reservations over strategic review
Deal between tycoon friends sparks scrutiny of Philippine power sector
Hwa Seng Builder, two China companies win S$1.2 billion Tuas Road Viaduct phase two contracts