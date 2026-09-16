人工智能公司 Plaud 瞄准亚太地区扩张，将在新加坡投资额加倍至2000万新元
这家初创公司的新加坡团队在九个月内已从10名员工扩张至约100名。
- Plaud 首席执行官 Nathan Xu 表示：“我们可以通过更适合市场的产品来释放东南亚的潜力。” 图片：ST
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[新加坡] 人工智能界面公司 Plaud 在周三（9月16日）宣布其亚太区总部开业的新闻稿中表示，公司将在几个月内将其在新加坡的投资额加倍至2000万新元。
在美国注册的 Plaud 公司提供一款硬件设备及其人工智能平台的订阅服务，为用户提供人工智能笔记服务。
该公司曾于2026年6月宣布了一笔1000万新元的初始投资。
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