Who will lead the equity market’s next F1 lap?

Take a blended approach – broad equity exposure but also zero in on some sectors to ride their outperformance

The F1’s 4.927 km Marina Bay Street Circuit. Just as leadership on the track has shifted, equity markets have had a similar ebb and flow in sector dominance this year. PHOTO: BT FILES

AS THE Formula 1 season kicked off this year, there was an incredible amount of uncertainty as to who would emerge at the top of the leader board.

There were sweeping rule changes – the first major overhaul since 2022 – including reductions in the size of cars and tyres; a shift to 100 per cent advanced sustainable fuels; an increase in both the absolute amount and proportion of battery power available; and a change in the cars’ aerodynamic properties to make following the car in front easier at closer distances.

This not only made it more difficult to determine who would win, but also increased on-track overtaking as drivers deployed their electric power boost in different parts of the track. Some F1 purists disagree, but the dramatic increase in overtaking, for me at least, has made the sport exciting in new and different ways.