You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

A Le Pen victory would mean 'major disorder': IMF's Lagarde

Friday, April 21, 2017 - 08:03

Christine Lagarde.jpg
"It would certainly entail major disorder," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, a former French economy minister, told CNBC television in Washington, where the fund and World Bank were kicking off semi-annual meetings.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] The head of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday said a victory by the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in France's presidential elections this year could cause political and economic upheaval.

"It would certainly entail major disorder," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, a former French economy minister, told CNBC television in Washington, where the fund and World Bank were kicking off semi-annual meetings.

France is to hold the first round of presidential elections on Sunday. Although polls do not suggest a clear path to the presidency for Ms Le Pen, pundits are wary of saying she can't win.

Ms Le Pen has pledged to take France out of the eurozone and stage a referendum on exiting the European Union, as Britain voted to do last year.

Powered by GET.comGetCom
sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The IMF has renewed its pleas in favour of trade integration and liberalisation this week, as it contends with a rise in nationalist sentiment on both sides of the Atlantic.

The European Union and harmonisation in Europe were a centrepiece of the political order after World War II, Ms Lagarde said.

"It has protected us from, you know, the horrors of wars and we need to keep that in mind," she said.

"We were at each other's throats for centuries," Ms Lagarde added.

"The fact that we have had nearly 70 years of peace and amicable and constructive relationships is a jewel and it needs to be secured."

AFP

Most Read

1 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
2 KrisFlyer UOB accounts expected to bring in deposits of S$1.5b
3 Singapore aims to house the most globally competitive plants
4 Developers' private home sales soar
5 Q1 car registrations surge 12.1%
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening