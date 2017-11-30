You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Alibaba draws US$46b of demand for US$7b bond sale

Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 11:28 AM

2017-11-20T035011Z_1802469630_RC1547749550_RTRMADP_3_ALIBABA-SUN-ART-RETAIL.JPG
Alibaba Group Holding sold US$7 billion bonds on Wednesday in a deal that investors clamoured for, ordering more than six times as many securities as were for sale.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Alibaba Group Holding sold US$7 billion bonds on Wednesday in a deal that investors clamoured for, ordering more than six times as many securities as were for sale.

The deal eclipsed China Evergrande Group's US$6.6 billion offering in June to become the biggest sale in Asia from a non-bank issuer, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Eager investors were already flipping the bonds in the after market late Wednesday in New York. The offering's 4.2 per cent 30-year bond rose to 101.2 cents on the dollar at 6.13pm, up from an issue price of 99.8 cents. 

"The market is screaming out for some high-quality issuers right now" such as Alibaba, Hayden Briscoe, head of Asia Pacific fixed income at UBS Asset Management in Hong Kong, said before the bond sale was concluded at the end of US trading on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Chinese e-commerce giant sold the notes in five parts, with maturities of 5.5, 10, 20, 30 and 40 years. Investors orders on the deal reached US$46 billion, according to people familiar with the offering, who are not authorised to speak publicly and asked not to be identified.

RECORD MATURITY

The longest portion of the offering, US$1 billion of 4.4 per cent 40-year bonds, yields 1.58 percentage point over comparable government debt. That's down from early talk from underwriters of around 1.8 per cent. It's the longest maturity on record from a Chinese corporate issuer, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

"Alibaba can afford to pay a bit more for longer-dated funding," Anthony Leung, director of Asia-Pacific credit research at Wells Fargo Securities LLC in Hong Kong, said before the final pricing of the deal.

China's second-biggest company by market value, founded by billionaire Jack Ma, raised US$8 billion in its first bond sale in 2014, which remains the largest US dollar-denominated issue by any firm in Asia outside of Japan. It exchanged the notes for new debentures in 2015.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JP Morgan Chase & Co managed the sale.

Issuers from Asia outside of Japan have already sold more than US$293 billion in dollar notes so far this year, an all-time high, compared with about US$186 billion for all of 2016, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Alibaba had US$1.3 billion of bonds due on Nov 28, Bloomberg data show. It obtained a US$5.15 billion five-year revolving credit facility in April.

The spread on Hangzhou-based firm's US$2.23 billion of 2024 notes was at 93 basis points on Wednesday, up 17 basis points from the record low reached last month. Its bonds still trade wider than those of US peers such as EBay Inc, which has a lower rating from S&P Global Ratings.

The new bond sale comes after Alibaba struck a US$2.9 billion deal earlier this month to buy a slice of China's largest hypermart chain Sun Art Retail Group to pit it against Wal-Mart Stores in the world's largest retail market.

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

US dollar poised for monthly loss, Brexit deal hopes lift sterling

Maybank's Q3 profit up 13%, helped by Islamic banking business

MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market

Singapore banks could lose 5% of operating income from disruption: MAS study

Australia dollar lifted by upbeat economic news, NZ$ bruised

South Korea raises interest rate for first time in six years

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_301117_4.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX aims for T+2 next year; public views sought on several measures

Image_3200051_181131.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher

BT_20171130_ANGHKEX30514M_3200538.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Stocks

HKEx poised to take plunge into dual-class shares

Most Read

1 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
2 GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist
3 A 91% stock rally, and now a unit of Temasek is knocking
4 Civil servants to get one month's year-end bonus as economy does better
5 Temasek said to prepare US$1b Zuellig Pharma stake sale
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

condo 17981660 .jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Real Estate

MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market

cs-generic-AnsonRd03.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks could lose 5% of operating income from disruption: MAS study

Nov 30, 2017
Government & Economy

Lower unemployment among PMETs, incomes rose at faster pace this year: MOM

Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore October bank lending up 1.4%: MAS

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening