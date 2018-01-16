Australia, NZ dollars reach 4-month peaks as greenback stumbles

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Sydney
THE Australian and New Zealand dollars racked up fresh four-month peaks on Monday as their US counterpart suffered broad-based selling while optimism over global growth underpinned commodity prices and risk trades.
The Aussie dollar firmed 0.25 per cent to a top of US$0.7937
