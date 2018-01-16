You are here

Australia, NZ dollars reach 4-month peaks as greenback stumbles

Tue, Jan 16, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

THE Australian and New Zealand dollars racked up fresh four-month peaks on Monday as their US counterpart suffered broad-based selling while optimism over global growth underpinned commodity prices and risk trades.

The Aussie dollar firmed 0.25 per cent to a top of US$0.7937

