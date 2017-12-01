You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Barclays announces final sale of stake in Barclays Africa

Fri, Dec 01, 2017 - 4:59 PM

[LONDON] Barclays will sell a seven percent stake in Johannesburg-based Barclays Africa Group on December 5, the British bank said on Friday, the latest and likely last in a series of such sales as it ends more than 90 years as a major presence on the continent.

Barclays said after the sale its stake in the African division would be 14.9 per cent, which represents its desired long-term goal and no further sales are planned.

The British bank first announced in March 2016 that it would sell most of its then 62 per cent stake in Barclays Africa over two to three years, as the bank refocused its strategy on the United States and Britain under chief executive Jes Staley.

"This news should be warmly received by shareholders and is a further step along the path to eliminating non-core activities as management focuses on its UK business," John Cronin, financial analyst at Dublin-based brokerage Goodbody, said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Shares in Barclays Africa have risen by 9.7 per cent since Barclays announced it would sell the unit in March 2016.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Sterling gets brief boost from strong UK manufacturing data

RBS to shut 259 more branches amid shift to digital banking

Nippon Life to buy 25% of US asset manager TCW from Carlyle

"You're right: We're a threat," British Labour leader warns Morgan Stanley

MAS proposes plan to strengthen the process of determining SGS, MAS bills' closing prices

RBS axes further 259 British branches as expands e-banking

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-SaltGrill13.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Real Estate

Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive

BT_20171201_CHFEE1_3202326.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Government & Economy

More clarity in doctors' fees by next year

BP_nosignboard_011217_6.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

No Signboard closes slightly higher on debut

Most Read

1 MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market
2 Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher
3 A 91% stock rally, and now a unit of Temasek is knocking
4 Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive
5 Allgreen snaps up two freehold sites in Bukit Timah in collective sales
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

royalville 20676655 .jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Real Estate

Allgreen snaps up two freehold sites in Bukit Timah in collective sales

royalville 20676655 .jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel unit, partner bag HK$31b contract for Hong Kong's first integrated waste management facility

BP_Jet_011217_68.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Transport

Australia's Jetstar cancels some Bali flights as volcanic ash threat revives

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening