Bitcoin surges past US$18,000 in debut on Chicago bourse

The Chicago board options exchange said it reached a high of US$18,850 after opening at US$15,000
Tue, Dec 12, 2017 - 5:50 AM

Bitcoin surged past US$18,000 after making its debut on a major global exchange but was trading lower on Monday, highlighting the volatility of the controversial digital currency that has some investors excited but others nervous.
New York

Trading on a futures contract began at 6pm

