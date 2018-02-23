You are here

BOE rate rises could come faster than expected

Chief economist strikes a slightly more hawkish tone than his central bank colleagues
Fri, Feb 23, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Mr Haldane said growth was more likely to overshoot than undershoot the forecasts made by the BOE's Monetary Policy Committee earlier this month.
London

THE Bank of England could end up needing to raise interest rates faster than investors expect, its chief economist told lawmakers on Wednesday, striking a slightly more hawkish tone than his central bank colleagues.

BOE governor Mark Carney, appearing alongside Andy Haldane

