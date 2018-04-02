You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bond issuers target Dim Sum savings

Mon, Apr 02, 2018 - 12:06 PM

[HONG KONG] Two past Panda bond issuers tapped the offshore renminbi market for the first time last week, adding to a growing list of borrowers who have been drawn to the Dim Sum market by attractive pricing.

Chinese car rental company CAR Inc, rated Ba3/BB (Moody's/S&P), raised 400 million yuan (S$82.57 million) from a maiden offering of Dim Sum bonds, about one year after it visited the Panda bond market.

On Tuesday, German carmaker Daimler (A2/A/A-), a veteran Panda issuer, launched a Rmb1billion debut offshore renminbi offering.

This came after three offshore-incorporated Chinese developers made the switch from Panda to Dim Sum bonds earlier: Jinmao Holdings Group, Shimao Property Holdings and Country Garden.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Market participants pointed out that more Panda bond issuers might follow suit to lock in cheaper funding in the offshore renminbi market.

Meanwhile, investors have increasingly been looking onshore for the relative value of Panda bonds, particularly those of quality international names, a trend that bankers hope will help narrow pricing differences between the Dim Sum and Panda markets.

DELICATE TIMING Last week's Dim Sum deals were launched as the renminbi was strengthening after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs of up to US$60 billion on Chinese goods.

A banker on CAR Inc said a volatile debt market made things difficult for new issues in general, and particularly for Double B rated names, as investors lacked risk appetite. On the other hand, currency appreciation raised interest in renminbi assets, he said.

CAR Inc priced 6.50 per cent three-year non-call two Dim Sum notes at 98.80 to yield 6.95 per cent on Monday. CAR Inc's Dim Sum offering would have saved it 10-20 basis points compared to issuing US dollar notes, according to the banker.

The next day, Daimler sold three-year notes at par to yield 4.80 per cent, as the Chinese currency rose to a seven-week high against the dollar, a sign interpreted by the market as part of China's efforts to smooth trade tensions with the US.

Daimler's Dim Sum bonds were deep inside its Panda bond curve. Its 2021 5.60 per cent Panda bonds were bid at 5.58 per cent last Wednesday.

"4.80 per cent is the pricing Daimler deserves," said a Shanghai-based DCM banker away from the deal. "Panda bonds have become more expensive than Dim Sum notes particularly for quality international credits like Daimler." Daimler has been selling Panda bonds since March 2014 when it became the first foreign corporation to sell renminbi bonds in China, with a 500 million yuan private placement deal.

Over the past five years, it has raised 30 billion yuan from Panda bonds and still has a Panda bond quota of over 20 billion yuan.

YIELD CHASING A banker familiar with Daimler's Panda bond programme said opportunistic Dim Sum offerings could not replace Panda bonds for the carmaker, as a bigger and deeper onshore market caters better to its large funding needs in China in the long term.

He also said a reviving Dim Sum market was not necessarily bad news for Panda bonds, as interest has been growing from international investors towards the higher-yielding Panda bonds.

Some investors were even willing to make the effort to register with the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors as members, in order to be able to buy privately placed Panda bond issues by international names.

"A few offshore investors have intended to buy the Panda notes of Air Liquide and are going through the registration process," said a source familiar with Air Liquide's deal.

In early March, French industrial gases company Air Liquide, rated A3/A- (Moody's/S&P), privately placed 1.4 billion yuan three-year notes at par to yield 5.95 per cent and 800 million yuan five-year notes at par to yield 6.4 percent.

Offshore investors are also starting to move onshore.

Desmond Soon, head of investment management, Asia ex-Japan, at Western Asset Management, said WAM was doing more trades in the Chinese interbank bond market these days and working on moving more global funds into the onshore bond market.

WAM has reduced the proportion of dollar assets in its Asia bond fund by about 15 percent compared to this time last year.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Societe Generale creates four new positions in Dubai

MAS forms financial industry group to set rules for responsible use of AI, data

US dollar steady vs yen, traders wary over global trade tensions

Taiwan central bank says market should not read too much into rate hike expectations

Economic Society of Singapore names new council members

US dollar share of global currency reserves hits 4-year low: IMF

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_020418_6.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

BT_20180402_LSMAYKE28_3375106.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

Maybank Kim Eng aims to be top investment bank in Asean

BT_20180402_MQTSMP_3375112.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Law firm sharpening its edge in digital age

Most Read

1 From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Are Reits worth considering when rates rise?
4 Japan Exchange Group to sell its 4.95% stake in SGX progressively over three years
5 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_020418_46.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010

BP_HDB_020418_45.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices drop 0.8% in Q1 after 0.2% decline in previous quarter: Flash estimates

Apr 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS forms financial industry group to set rules for responsible use of AI, data

Apr 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Moody's withdraws credit rating for Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust for 'business reasons'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening