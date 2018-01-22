You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Bonds to get by without a little help from central banks

Debt markets have biggest adjustment to make as central banks normalise monetary policy
Mon, Jan 22, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Paris 

THE rebound of global growth is sounding the death knell for easy money, so debt markets should see the backs of central banks in 2018, although a gradual withdrawal should help avoid a new tantrum sending interest rates spiking.

The colossal sums that central banks injected

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

Ping An health app nearing US$400m softbank funding: sources

How to make money from volatility rise: Morgan Stanley's ideas

Japan's fiscal target pushed back as govt prioritises social spending

Dollar sags on US government shutdown, losses limited for now

Richest 1% made 82% of wealth created last year: Oxfam

Ex-China central banker joins rating firm for offshore push

Editor's Choice

file6ucye3yxag1tkv0gbhl.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Real Estate

Foreign interest seen returning to Singapore residential market

BT_20180122_YORADIO221GEO_3273291.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Consumer

Tune in to Money FM 89.3 for business news starting Jan 29

BT_20180122_RCCOL22PIWG_3273927.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Stocks

Markets unfazed by US government shutdown

Most Read

1 Hot stocks: Sembcorp Industries, Sembcorp Marine gain ground
2 Durian dash
3 In sign of times, luxury watchmaker Audemars embraces second-hand
4 DBS, UOB not agreeable to EOL restructuring terms
5 Forget about bitcoin. Cash Is TSMC's real future
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6uefmhcolsltgfr7mpc.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore must accept slower rate of labour growth: MAS' Menon

file6ud6suiuwjc12dlcl5m4.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Government & Economy

SLNG terminal has enough capacity to replace piped gas if necessary: CEO

Eunos Mansion.JPG
Jan 22, 2018
Real Estate

Eunos Mansion up for collective sale with S$218m reserve price

Jan 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Singapore Exchange gains as analysts keep the faith

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening