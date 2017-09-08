China bear loses his shorts betting against the yuan

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
New York
MARK Hart spent seven years and US$240 million waiting on a crash in China's currency. He lost sleep. He lost clients. He damn near lost his sanity. And now he's lost his conviction: Mr Hart, who called for a more than 50 per cent yuan devaluation last year, has turned bullish on
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal