You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China liquidity stress signs build as fund cost jumps at auction

Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 14:07

[SHANGHAI] Chinese lenders paid the highest interest rate in more than two years to borrow short-term government funds on Thursday, adding to recent signs of a mismatch between the demand and supply of cash.

The People's Bank of China auctioned 80 billion yuan (S$16.3 billion) of three-month treasury deposits on behalf of the Ministry of Finance at 4.51 per cent, according to a statement on its website. That's the most expensive since December 2014.

The nation's money markets - already pressured by an official deleveraging drive - will be challenged again next month by quarter-end demand and a record 2.3 trillion yuan in maturities of negotiable certificates of deposit. Liquidity has been cramped this week, with the PBOC draining funds on all four trading days. The lack of injections in open-market operations and the auction of state funds suggest that policy makers are trying to push the use of more expensive, longer-term financing.

"The PBOC wants to drive the borrowing costs higher by providing longer-term funds," said Li Qilin, chief macroeconomic researcher at Lianxun Securities Co. "This helps achieve the goal of curbing leverage in the financial system." Thursday's auction was the second in less than a week, with the first on Aug 18 - also of three-month treasury deposits - fetching 4.46 per cent. The central bank has pulled 200 billion yuan through open-market operations so far this week.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In the money markets Thursday, the one-week weighted average fell three basis points to 2.88 per cent as of 11.46 am in Shanghai. The overnight rate retreated three basis points to 2.84 per cent. Investors received a temporary shock on Wednesday when borrowing costs showed an early surge. Some opening prices were wrong because of calculation problems, according to four traders who cited an announcement from the National Interbank Funding Center. The rates were later corrected, they said.

The cost of one-year interest-rate swaps, the fixed payment to receive the seven-day repurchase rate, rose for a fourth day, adding one basis point to 3.50 per cent.

There will be an estimated 600 billion yuan of fiscal funds released in September that almost matches the scale of a reserve-requirement ratio cut, China Merchants Securities Co analysts led by Xu Hanfei wrote in a note Thursday. This will greatly improve interbank liquidity, they added.

BLOOMBERG
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Banking & Finance

China Life Insurance H1 profit rises 18% on strong investment income

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance buying Singapore property, casualty insurance firm First Capital Insurance

Billionaire porn king reinvents himself as Japan's startup guru

NZ dollar near 2-month lows, Aussie rangebound with focus on Jackson Hole

China is squeezing the wealth management product bubble

Hansson shrugs off euro gains for now as QE talks near

Editor's Choice

BT_20170824_ACRETAIL21_3051958.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Technology

Almost 90% of Asia-Pac retailers betting on click-and-collect: study

ng.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

CFO role has grown, but reality lags behind

BT_20170824_KRSIM24_3052640.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Real Estate

Sim Lian plans over 2,000 units at Tampines site

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
4 CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online
5 Cashless holds benefits if hurdles cleared
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

24864251.4 (39685842) - 30_08_2016 - pixiras.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Government & Economy

IRAS collected S$47b in tax revenue in FY2017; up nearly 5% from a year ago

Trafigura
Aug 24, 2017
Companies & Markets

China prosecutors charge Trafigura, staff member in 3-year oil probe: document

24864251.4 (39685842) - 30_08_2016 - pixiras.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

sgx.jpg
Aug 24, 2017
Real Estate

Cromwell European Reit gets Singapore Exchange nod for S$1.6b IPO

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening