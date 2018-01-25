You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China's central bank planning to set up personal credit reporting agency

Existing central system only covers around 300m people out of around 800m potential borrowers
Thu, Jan 25, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Shanghai 

CHINA'S central bank is setting up a personal credit reporting agency that would have a strong focus on providing information protection, state newspaper People's Daily reported on Wednesday citing its vice-governor.

The agency was needed as the country's existing

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

US dollar losses pile up as investors spooked by Mnuchin comments

Beijing plans to boost scrutiny of Chinese offshore private equity funds: sources

DBS to hire more private bankers to tap US$19t Asia market

PBOC governor's retirement seen in absence from top advisory body

US 'strong dollar' policy in question

European stand-out venture fund DN raises new 200m euro fund

Editor's Choice

nmcbd24.jpg
Jan 25, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Banking & Finance

Wealth taxes may hit the rich; but other factors can mitigate impact

BT_20180125_YMITM_3279931.jpg
Jan 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Professional services sector roadmap aims to create 5,500 new jobs a year for PMETs

BT_20180125_LKTACORP25_3279469.jpg
Jan 25, 2018
Real Estate

TA Realty puts 12onShan in Novena up for sale

Most Read

1 Malaysia will 'never' again peg ringgit against US dollar: Najib
2 Hot stock: SembMarine continues surge on hopes for contract wins, sale speculation
3 Juggernaut sites take en bloc game to new level
4 Oxley, China developer lead Singapore land bank race - for now
5 China's Cedar interested in Noble Group purchase: sources
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

noble15.jpg
Jan 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group strikes restructure deal with lenders, Debtwire says

nmcbd24.jpg
Jan 25, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Banking & Finance

Wealth taxes may hit the rich; but other factors can mitigate impact

nz_dbs _250118.jpg
Jan 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS to hire more private bankers to tap US$19t Asia market

Jan 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS maintains 'buy' on Suntec Reit with target price of S$2.30

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening