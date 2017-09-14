You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

China's internet finance body urges members not to deal in cryptocurrencies

Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 06:52

[SINGAPORE] China's internet finance association on Wednesday urged its members not to take part in any centralised virtual currency trading or provide services involving cryptocurrency trading due to the financial and social risks.

China has been cracking down on fundraising through launches of token-based digital currencies, targeting initial coin offerings in a market that has ballooned this year.

"We urge all our members to exercise self-regulation and strictly abide by laws by not participating in any centralised trading or provide services for this type of trading," the National Internet Finance Association of China said in a notice on its website www.nifa.org.cn.

The state-backed association is set up by the central bank and has members such as banks, brokerages, funds and consumer finance companies.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China's largest bitcoin exchanges, such as OkCoin and Huobi platforms, are awaiting government clarification following media reports that Beijing is planning to ban trading of virtual currencies on domestic exchanges.

Investors in China contributed up to 2.6 billion yuan (S$532 million) worth of cryptocurrencies through ICOs in January-June, according to a state-run media report citing data from the National Committee of Experts on Internet Financial Security Technology.

The value of cryptocurrencies has jumped, and authorities are wary of a potential bubble forming.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

cbd.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study

BT_20170914_PREFAB_3084793.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Some builders not keen to be first movers in PPVC

BT_20170914_HALIMAH_3084718.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

I'm a President for all Singaporeans: Halimah

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
2 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
3 Presidential election: only one certificate of eligibility issued
4 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
5 Halimah only candidate to make the cut, on track for walkover victory
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cbd.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study

BT_20170914_PREFAB_3084793.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Some builders not keen to be first movers in PPVC

BT_20170914_HALIMAH_3084718.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Government & Economy

I'm a President for all Singaporeans: Halimah

Monetary Authority of Singapore.jpg
Sep 14, 2017
Banking & Finance

Poaching of agents catches MAS's eye

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening