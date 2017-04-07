You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Cohn backs policy that forces banks to rethink how they do business: sources

Friday, April 7, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170407_KVCOHN7_2828667.jpg
Mr Cohn's remarks surprise some senators and congressional aides.

Washington

IN a private meeting with lawmakers, White House Economic Adviser Gary Cohn said he supports a policy that could radically reshape Wall Street's biggest firms by separating their consumer-lending businesses from their investment banks, said people with direct knowledge of the

Powered by GET.comGetCom
sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Elaine Kim
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening