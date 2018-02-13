You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Coincheck theft exposes flaws in Japan's rules governing crypto coins

Coincheck was allowed to operate without regulatory approval by the govt
Tue, Feb 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180213_SMLHEIST13_3306967.jpg
Coincheck's signboard in Tokyo, Japan. Hackers made off with US$530 million from the Tokyo-based exchange, raising questions about Japan's mad dash to allow cryptocurrency to thrive.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Tokyo

AFTER the Mt Gox cryptocurrency exchange was stung by a half-billion-dollar theft in 2014, Japanese regulators swung into action.

Their goal was to craft rules that both protected traders and allowed a promising sector to flourish. By last April, they thought they had arrived

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180213_YOCNY13HUA_3307192.jpg
Feb 13, 2018
Consumer

This Chinese New Year, delivery startups keep tradition alive

file6yu7myl3systznoek5a.jpg
Feb 13, 2018
Government & Economy

More growth expected in tourism this year after a bumper 2017

JK_skyline3.jpg
Feb 13, 2018
Real Estate

URA trying to harmonise rules for property developers: analysts

Most Read

1 Hot stock: SGX down 7% on Nifty futures exit; brokers maintain ratings
2 SGX moves quickly to quell client worries over its Nifty futures
3 Sasseur Reit plans up to S$600 million IPO in March
4 CapitaLand buys Pearl Bank Apartments for S$728m; Q4 profit falls 38%
5 Keppel says not yet served court papers from EIG funds' racketeering lawsuit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz_paynow_130218.jpg
Feb 13, 2018
Banking & Finance

Fresh guidelines ahead on consumer rights with e-payments

SKP_3856.jpg
Feb 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand buys Pearl Bank Apartments for S$728m; Q4 profit falls 38%

file6ux6g8b64wx32gm195p.jpg
Feb 13, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices rise 1% in January, 6.3% y-o-y: SRX Property

Feb 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Female board representation in SGX-listed firms rises to 10.8% in 2017: study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening