You are here
Debt consolidation plan launched to help stretched borrowers
A financial institution can buy over all unsecured debt of a customer, and then work out repayment plan
Singapore
SOME 14,000 stretched borrowers here will have another way to cut their debt burden before tougher regulations kick in this year.
A new debt consolidation plan has been launched that will have eligible customers consolidate their existing unsecured credit balances across
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg