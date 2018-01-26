Deutsche Bank wealth arm hires 3 managing directors for NRI segment

DEUTSCHE Bank Wealth Management said on Thursday it has hired three new managing directors to support coverage of non-resident Indian (NRI) clients.

The bank also said that in the first quarter of this year, there will be another 10 hires at various levels of seniority joining the team in Singapore and Dubai.

The three new hires are Rasik Ahuja, who was formerly from UBP; Sagar Sapra, who came from Standard Chartered Bank; and Swapnil Mishra, who joined from BSI Bank.

In a media statement, Amrit Singh, head of wealth management coverage, Global South Asia, said that Deutsche Bank is seeing "very strong business momentum" in the NRI segment. Mr Singh himself relocated to Singapore from London in September 2017.