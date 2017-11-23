You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Digital currencies will not replace physical money soon: BOJ official

Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 8:23 PM

[TOKYO] Financial technology is fast revolutionising the banking industry but digital currencies will not replace physical money any time soon, a senior Bank of Japan (BOJ) official said on Wednesday.

"It's too far off," Hiromi Yamaoka, head of the BOJ's payment and settlement systems department, said on the sidelines of a forum on financial innovation hosted by Thomson Reuters.

"It would change the banking system too drastically."

Japan has become a front runner in the financial technology (fintech) industry, with the government this year having recognised bitcoin as legal tender and approved several companies as operators of cryptocurrency exchanges.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The BOJ last year set up a section in charge of fintech to offer guidance to banks seeking new business opportunities, and joined up with the European Central Bank to study distributed ledger technology (DLT) like blockchain.

But the BOJ and ECB said in September they had judged that blockchain - which is best known as the system underpinning bitcoin - was not mature enough to power the world's biggest payment systems.

"From a practical perspective, I think this is still 'under construction'," Mr Yamaoka told the forum, referring to blockchain and DLT technology.

He said the hype surrounding initial coin offerings was"quite tremendous".

Blockchain is a public online ledger of transactions maintained by a network of computers on the internet.

Financial firms hope the nascent technology can reduce the cost and complexity of burdensome processes such as international payments and securities settlement.

Banks are also using fintech in other ways to make their financial services more efficient, including smartphone apps and artificial intelligence for advisory services.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Sterling treads water ahead of UK budget

China's banks are getting ready for bigger swings in the yuan

BlackRock says Asian stocks can extend rally, boosted by China

Malaysia says working on regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies

China clamps down on online micro lending; US-listed shares plunge

UOB's 2 new robot employees cut data processing time by over half

Editor's Choice

BT_20171122_VIE50_3187679.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
SME

Family business Onn Wah Precision Engineering takes top E50 spot on first try

alfchern-sbwaste29-8330.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Impact of GST hike on prices will depend on size, timing

cs-generic13June-03.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Investors drawn again to real estate rebound

Most Read

1 Lightning strikes MRT train; train captain receiving medical attention
2 How sustainable are No Signboard's profits?
3 Temasek-linked DBS sold 900,000 StarHub shares for S$2.45m on Nov 13
4 GST hike looms as Singapore's funding needs grow
5 RE&S opens 60% above IPO price on debut day
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Real Estate

Kismis View launched for en bloc sale for S$102m

Kismis View (demarcated).jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

coe.jpg
Nov 22, 2017
Transport

COEs finish mixed in the second round of bidding in Nov 2017

Nov 22, 2017
Companies & Markets

Neo Group in exclusive talks to buy Teochew fish ball noodle business

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening