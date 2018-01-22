You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Dollar sags on US government shutdown, losses limited for now

Mon, Jan 22, 2018 - 9:00 AM

[TOKYO] The dollar sagged against its peers on Monday as a US government shutdown dented sentiment, although losses were limited for now as investors took a wait-and-see stance on developments in Washington.

The shut down came into effect at midnight on Friday after Democrats and Republicans, locked in a bitter dispute over immigration and border security, failed to agree on a last-minute deal to fund government operations.

In order to break the impasse, Republican and Democratic leaders of the US Senate held talks on Sunday. The Senate was expected to vote at 0600 GMT on whether to advance a measure to fund the government through Feb. 8.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was 0.1 per cent lower at 90.490 but managed to hold above a three-year trough of 90.113 set on Thursday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.2252, stopping short of a three-year peak of US$1.2323 scaled on Wednesday.

"The dollar's losses have been limited as negotiations going into Friday were proving difficult and the market had time to price in a US government shutdown," said Shin Kadota, senior strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.

"The shutdown is also not expected to last a very long time. That said, if the shutdown stretches out to several weeks, then we would have to start worrying about the negative impact to the US economy."

The dollar was 0.15 per cent lower at 110.685 yen, still some distance from a four-month low of 110.190 plumbed on Wednesday.

Despite the headwinds from the political impasse in Washington, the greenback received some support from higher US yields.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to a 3-1/2-year high of 2.663 per cent on Friday with the debt market having been on the defensive through much of last week in the wake of a rally in risk asset markets.

The Australian dollar climbed 0.2 per cent to US$0.8001 and the New Zealand dollar advanced 0.15 per cent to US$0.7289.

The pound dipped 0.1 per cent to US$1.3889, pulling away from a 1-1/2-year top of US$1.3942 reached on Wednesday.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

Ping An health app nearing US$400m softbank funding: sources

How to make money from volatility rise: Morgan Stanley's ideas

Japan's fiscal target pushed back as govt prioritises social spending

Richest 1% made 82% of wealth created last year: Oxfam

Ex-China central banker joins rating firm for offshore push

UOB tests out new branch concept aimed at millennials in Tampines

Editor's Choice

file6ucye3yxag1tkv0gbhl.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Real Estate

Foreign interest seen returning to Singapore residential market

BT_20180122_YORADIO221GEO_3273291.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Consumer

Tune in to Money FM 89.3 for business news starting Jan 29

BT_20180122_RCCOL22PIWG_3273927.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Stocks

Markets unfazed by US government shutdown

Most Read

1 Hot stocks: Sembcorp Industries, Sembcorp Marine gain ground
2 Durian dash
3 In sign of times, luxury watchmaker Audemars embraces second-hand
4 DBS, UOB not agreeable to EOL restructuring terms
5 Forget about bitcoin. Cash Is TSMC's real future
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6uefmhcolsltgfr7mpc.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore must accept slower rate of labour growth: MAS' Menon

file6ud6suiuwjc12dlcl5m4.jpg
Jan 22, 2018
Government & Economy

SLNG terminal has enough capacity to replace piped gas if necessary: CEO

Eunos Mansion.JPG
Jan 22, 2018
Real Estate

Eunos Mansion up for collective sale with S$218m reserve price

Jan 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Singapore Exchange gains as analysts keep the faith

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening