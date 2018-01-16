You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Dubai's Emirates NBD Q4 net profit rises 17 per cent

Tue, Jan 16, 2018 - 3:07 PM

[DUBAI] Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a 17 per cent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, buoyed by loan growth, interest rate rises and higher sales.

The bank, the first major lender from the United Arab Emirates to report its earnings during the quarter, made a net profit of 2.18 billion dirhams (S$784.5 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, a statement from the bank said, compared with 1.86 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of 2016.

SICO Bahrain forecast the bank to post a net profit of 2.23 billion dirhams for the quarter, while EFG Hermes expected a profit of 1.98 billion dirhams.

After opening its first branch in India in 2017, the bank said it would continue to expand its international presence in 2018 by growing its branch network in Egypt and Saudi Arabia and opening a representative office in Turkey.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The bank, 55.6 per cent owned by state fund Investment Corp, should benefit in 2018 as loan pricing moves upwards as a result of higher interest rates and as the UAE economic growth rate accelerates.

Performance in the fourth quarter was boosted by a 14 per cent climb in net interest income from the three-month period before as a result of loan growth and recent interest rate rises, it said. Non-interest income improved 24 per cent due to higher income from bancassurance and the sale of investments.

Still, growth was moderated by a 27 per cent rise in provisions from a year earlier to 537 million dirhams. Operating expenses climbed by 4 percent from the quarter before as marketing and information technology costs rose.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Banking & Finance

First Reit secures up to S$400 million in syndicated secured loans from OCBC

Citi expands China desk in Singapore

When picking crypto winners, don't think long term

Morgan Stanley, BofA lead in Asia equity trading: Greenwich

What traders are watching during this earnings season in Europe

Germany to add China's yuan to currency reserves

Editor's Choice

file6uea2ttfgmuoym6o8c4.jpg
Jan 16, 2018
Real Estate

2017 developers' sales hit 4-year high; momentum expected to continue

BT_20180116_JLRAVI16R4QE_3264542.jpg
Jan 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Goldilocks economy tiptoes around three grumpy bears

BT_20180116_LMXMARINA16GLBV_3264404.jpg
Jan 16, 2018
Real Estate

Marina One, Duo developments symbolic - and also viable projects

Most Read

1 Home loans get pricier as banks hike interest rates again
2 MAS chief sounds caution over Goldilocks economy and its three bears
3 Capital World launches Malaysia's largest indoor theme park at Johor project
4 Floor at Indonesia's stock exchange collapses, 75 injured
5 Fixed deposit deals for scaredy-cats
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

marina bay 18743537 .jpg
Jan 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Independent directors to face 9-year limit under revised Corporate Governance Code

marina bay 18743537 .jpg
Jan 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2016-04-19T050209Z_333802656_GF10000386494_RTRMADP_3_CITIGROUP-CHINA-FINTECH.jpg
Jan 16, 2018
Banking & Finance

Citi expands China desk in Singapore

BP_CBD_160118_20.jpg
Jan 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Firms' payment performance rebounds in 2017: Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening