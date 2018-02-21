You are here

Fullerton's Shanghai unit launches first private fund in China

Wed, Feb 21, 2018 - 11:08 AM
TEMASEK Holdings' Fullerton Fund Management announced on Wednesday that its unit, Fullerton Investment Management (Shanghai), has launched its first private fund in China, to invest mainly in China A stocks.

The product - Fullerton Absolute Return China A Strategy Series 1 Private Fund - is managed by Fullerton Shanghai. It is distributed through brokerage China Galaxy Securities and is available to high net worth individuals and institutional investors.

Jenny Sofian, Fullerton's chief executive, said that the fund "reinforces Fullerton's investment credentials" as it looks to offer its investment capabilities to qualified Chinese investors.

Mark Li, general manager of Fullerton Shanghai, said that the fund paved the way for future launches nationwide.

"We look forward to expanding our product offerings to meet the needs of investors," Mr Li said.

As at Dec 31, 2017, Fullerton's assets under management stood at S$17.9 billion, the company said.

